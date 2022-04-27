Falcons sign long snapper Liam McCullough to one-year deal

At the start of free agency, former Falcons long snapper Josh Harris signed with the Los Angeles Chargers, leaving the front office with yet another hole to fill.

Harris, who made the Pro Bowl last season, was initially replaced with veteran Beau Brinkley. The Falcons weren’t done addressing the position, though, signing Liam McCullough to a one-year deal on Wednesday.

Thank You, Lord, for this opportunity. Excited to be an Atlanta Falcon! #RISEUP pic.twitter.com/6z0S2VqyFR — Liam McCullough (@LiamMcCullough2) April 26, 2022

