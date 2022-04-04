Falcons sign long snapper Beau Brinkley to one-year deal

Matt Urben
·1 min read
The Atlanta Falcons lost their Pro Bowl long snapper, Josh Harris, to the Los Angeles Chargers at the start of free agency, and on Monday, the team signed veteran Beau Brinkley to a one-year deal.

Brinkley 32, played nine seasons for the Tennessee Titans (2012-2020), before landing in Arizona in 2021. He was signed the Bears back in February but released in March.

