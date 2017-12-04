Falcons sign Leon McFadden, waive Terrence Magee

The Falcons signed cornerback Leon McFadden on Monday. They waived running back Terrence Magee in a corresponding move.

Atlanta was thin in the secondary Sunday, with Desmond Trufant (concussion) and Brian Poole (back) injured. Blidi Wreh-Wilson replaced Trufant against Minnesota.

The Browns selected McFadden in the third round of the 2013 draft. He has seen action in 34 games, including nine games last season with the Cowboys.

McFadden has 31 total tackles and two passes defensed with the Browns, 49ers, Giants and Cowboys. He also has spent time with the Jets and Cardinals.