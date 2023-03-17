Falcons sign LB Tae Davis to one-year deal, per report

The Atlanta Falcons are signing free-agent linebacker Tae Davis to a one-year deal, according to report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Davis, 26, spent last season with the Cleveland Browns where he recorded five tackles while appearing in five games.

The #Falcons continue their free agency shopping spree on defense, adding linebacker Tae Davis, per his agents @davidcanter @nessmugrabi and @brian_mcintyre. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2023

Davis adds some depth at the linebacker position, which is one of the few positions that Atlanta had yet to address in free agency.

Many thought the team would bring back linebacker Rashaan Evans after a solid 2022 campaign, but Evans is still waiting for a contract. Davis began his career with the New York Giants in 2018 as an undrafted free agent.

As a rookie, Davis racked up 33 tackles, four QB hits and two sacks while starting four games in New York.

