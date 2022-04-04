Falcons sign LB Rashaan Evans to one-year deal

Matt Urben
·1 min read
In this article:
The Atlanta Falcons signed linebacker Rashaan Evans to a one-year deal, Evans’ agents told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Monday afternoon. The former first-round pick began his career in Tennessee and will reunite with Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees in Atlanta.

Evans, 25, was drafted 22nd overall by the Titans back in 2018. After meeting with the Falcons last week, the former Alabama star will look to replace Foye Oluokun, who signed with the Jaguars at the start of free agency.

During his four seasons in Tennessee, Evans started 50 of the 59 games he appeared in, racking up 316 tackles (195 solo), 38 pressures, four sacks and two interceptions.

