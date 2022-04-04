Falcons sign LB Rashaan Evans to one-year deal

The Atlanta Falcons signed linebacker Rashaan Evans to a one-year deal, Evans’ agents told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Monday afternoon. The former first-round pick began his career in Tennessee and will reunite with Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees in Atlanta.

Former Titans’ first-round pick, linebacker Rashaan Evans, reached agreement on a one-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons, per his agents @DrewJRosenhaus and @RyanMatha. Evans now will be reunited with Falcons’ HC Arthur Smith and DC Dean Pees, who coached him in Tennessee. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 4, 2022

Evans, 25, was drafted 22nd overall by the Titans back in 2018. After meeting with the Falcons last week, the former Alabama star will look to replace Foye Oluokun, who signed with the Jaguars at the start of free agency.

During his four seasons in Tennessee, Evans started 50 of the 59 games he appeared in, racking up 316 tackles (195 solo), 38 pressures, four sacks and two interceptions.

Related

Falcons sign long snapper Beau Brinkley to one-year deal Falcons to meet with Liberty QB Malik Willis, per report 20 remaining free-agent options for the Falcons Falcons roster: Projecting starting lineups after recent signings

List