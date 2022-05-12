Falcons sign LB Nick Kwiatkoski to one-year deal, per report

The Atlanta Falcons are signing free-agent linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski to a one-year deal, according to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero on Thursday.

The 28-year-old played his college ball at West Virginia before being drafted in the fourth round by the Chicago Bears in 2016. Kwiatkoski worked out for the Falcons last week and now joins a somewhat crowded group at inside linebacker.

Veteran LB Nick Kwiatkoski is signing with the #Falcons on a one-year deal, per source. A reunion with former #Bears GM Ryan Pace, who drafted Kwiatkoski in 2016 and is now a senior executive in Atlanta. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 12, 2022

After spending four seasons in Chicago (2016-2019), he moved on to Las Vegas to play for the Raiders in 2020 and 2021.

According to Pro Football Focus, Kwiatkoski’s best season came in 2017 when he earned an overall defensive grade of 80.5. Over a six-year NFL career, the veteran linebacker has racked up 286 tackles (205 solo), seven sacks and six forced fumbles.

