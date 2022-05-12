Falcons sign LB Nick Kwiatkoski to one-year deal, per report

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Matt Urben
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Atlanta Falcons
    Atlanta Falcons
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Nick Kwiatkoski
    Nick Kwiatkoski
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Atlanta Falcons are signing free-agent linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski to a one-year deal, according to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero on Thursday.

The 28-year-old played his college ball at West Virginia before being drafted in the fourth round by the Chicago Bears in 2016. Kwiatkoski worked out for the Falcons last week and now joins a somewhat crowded group at inside linebacker.

After spending four seasons in Chicago (2016-2019), he moved on to Las Vegas to play for the Raiders in 2020 and 2021.

According to Pro Football Focus, Kwiatkoski’s best season came in 2017 when he earned an overall defensive grade of 80.5. Over a six-year NFL career, the veteran linebacker has racked up 286 tackles (205 solo), seven sacks and six forced fumbles.

Related

Full list of players attending Falcons rookie minicamp

Falcons draft Alabama EDGE Will Anderson in new 2023 mock

Falcons 2022 schedule: Atlanta's record vs. each opponent

Falcons post-draft starting lineup projections

List

Falcons 2022 rookie minicamp roster: Full list of players

Recommended Stories