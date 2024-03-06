Falcons re-sign LB Nate Landman

The Falcons re-signed inside linebacker Nate Landman, the team announced Wednesday.

Landman originally joined the Falcons in 2022, and they now will have him for 2024.

The undrafted Colorado product appeared in seven games as a rookie after signing in 2022. He made one tackle while playing mostly special teams.

In 2023, Landman stepped into a starting role alongside Kaden Elliss when Troy Andersen went on injured reserve after Week 3. Landman totaled 110 tackles, an interception, two sacks, three passes defensed and three forced fumbles in starting 14 games and playing two others.