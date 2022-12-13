Falcons sign LB Nate Landman to practice squad

There was a bit of a domino effect created once the Atlanta Falcons made the decision to bench quarterback Marcus Mariota for rookie Desmond Ridder.

As head coach Arthur Smith explained on Monday, Mariota is opting to have a chronic knee issue looked at and will likely be placed on the injured reserve list. Without a backup quarterback, the Falcons signed Logan Woodside off of the Titans’ practice squad over the weekend.

However, Atlanta was forced to waive linebacker Nate Landman in order to free up a roster spot for Woodside. Landman, an undrafted free agent out of Colorado who made the roster out of training camp, cleared waivers and has since signed with the Falcons’ practice squad.

The team also released Parker Ferguson to make room for Landman, and waived running back Damien Williams on Tuesday.

