Falcons sign LB Jeff Holland to a one-year deal
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
On Thursday, the Atlanta Falcons agreed to terms with linebacker Jeff Holland on a one-year deal.
Holland, 23, was originally an undrafted free agent out of Auburn in 2018 and was one of five tryout players to participate at Falcons mandatory minicamp, he impressed the new coaching staff enough to come away with a contract.
We have signed OLB Jeff Holland.
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) June 10, 2021
Holland is well traveled in his short NFL career thus far. After signing with the Broncos in 2018, he had stints with the Arizona Cardinals. Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams.
His only regular-season action took place during his rookie year in Denver, recording six tackles (one solo) in three games. He should provide some depth as a blitzing edge rusher in Dean Pees’ scheme.
Related
Falcons sign LB Jeff Holland to a one-year deal
LOOK: Julio Jones makes debut in No. 2 jersey for Titans
DeAndre Hopkins weighs in on the Julio Jones trade
Kyle Pitts named to NFLPA's 2021 Rookie Premiere Class
Falcons to kick off 2021 preseason vs. the Titans
11 free-agent WR options for Falcons after Julio Jones trade