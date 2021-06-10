Falcons sign LB Jeff Holland to a one-year deal

Matt Urben
·1 min read
On Thursday, the Atlanta Falcons agreed to terms with linebacker Jeff Holland on a one-year deal.

Holland, 23, was originally an undrafted free agent out of Auburn in 2018 and was one of five tryout players to participate at Falcons mandatory minicamp, he impressed the new coaching staff enough to come away with a contract.

Holland is well traveled in his short NFL career thus far. After signing with the Broncos in 2018, he had stints with the Arizona Cardinals. Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams.

His only regular-season action took place during his rookie year in Denver, recording six tackles (one solo) in three games. He should provide some depth as a blitzing edge rusher in Dean Pees’ scheme.

