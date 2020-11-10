Falcons sign LB Edmond Robinson to active roster

The Atlanta Falcons have signed linebacker Edmond Robinson to the active roster as they enter their Week 10 bye. Robinson was one of two players the team flexed to the roster before Sunday’s win over the Denver Broncos, and finished with two tackles.

We have signed Edmond Robinson to the active roster. pic.twitter.com/zcib9vAKk9 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 10, 2020





Robinson has been a valuable depth piece this season, and perhaps the team will keep him on the active roster for the remainder of the year. Atlanta waived defensive end Takk McKinley on Monday after failing to trade him at the deadline.

The Falcons’ next game is a Week 11 matchup against the New Orleans Saints (6-2), who are coming off of a blowout win over the Buccaneers on Sunday night.

