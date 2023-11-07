Falcons sign LB Andre Smith to active roster

The Falcons signed linebacker Andre Smith Jr. to the 53-player roster off the practice squad, the team announced Tuesday.

They released linebacker Tae Davis in a corresponding move.

Smith spent the offseason program and training camp with the Falcons, who then signed him to the practice squad after rosters were trimmed to 53.

He was added to the active roster Sept. 27 but ended up back on the practice squad a few weeks later.

Davis played eight games with the Falcons this season, though he missed a Week 8 loss to Tennessee while in concussion protocol.

He has mostly played on special teams, with 174 snaps, but only one snap on as a reserve at inside linebacker on defense.