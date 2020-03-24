Linebacker LaRoy Reynolds is back in Atlanta.

Reynolds played for the Falcons in 2016 and 2017 and the team announced on Tuesday that he is back with the team on a one-year contract.

Reynolds left the Falcons for the Eagles in 2018 and signed with the 49ers last May, but failed to make the team out of training camp and signed with the Bengals in September. He appeared in 15 games and played mostly on special teams while recording six tackles.

Special teams has been Reynolds’ chief role throughout his career, which has also included stops in Jacksonville and Chicago. He has 103 tackles over 99 career games.

Falcons sign LaRoy Reynolds originally appeared on Pro Football Talk