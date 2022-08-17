Falcons sign KeeSean Johnson

The Falcons added a wide receiver to their roster on Wednesday.

The team announced the signing of KeeSean Johnson. Wide receiver Tyshaun James was waived to make space for Johnson and the Falcons also announced that they have released defensive lineman Bryce Rodgers from injured reserve with an injury settlement.

Johnson was a Cardinals sixth-round pick in 2019 and he played 18 games with the team over his first two seasons. He spent last year on the Eagles practice squad and spent time with the 49ers earlier this year.

Johnson had 36 catches for 360 yards and a touchdown during his time with the Cardinals.

