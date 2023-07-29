Falcons sign Justin Ellis, Kemoko Turay

The Falcons announced the addition of two veteran defensive players on Saturday.

Defensive lineman Justin Ellis and linebacker Kemoko Turay are both now members of the 90-man roster in Atlanta. No terms of their contracts were announced and the team did not part ways with any players.

Ellis was a 2014 fourth-round pick by the Raiders and he spent five seasons with the AFC West team before moving on to three years in Baltimore. He appeared in every game for the Giants last season.

Over 117 career appearances, Ellis has 182 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and three passes defensed.

The Colts took Turay in the second round of the 2018 draft. He had 12 sacks in four seasons in Indianapolis before moving on to play three games for the 49ers last year.