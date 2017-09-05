Falcons sign Jordan Tripp

The Falcons made an addition to their linebacking corps on Tuesday.

The team announced the signing of Jordan Tripp, who was cut by the Packers when they dropped to 53 players on Saturday. Tripp takes the roster spot left open when linebacker LaRoy Reynolds was placed on injured reserve Monday.

Tripp played two games for the Packers last year and recorded one tackle. He also saw action in seven games for the Seahawks and has played for the Jaguars and Dolphins since entering the league as a fifth-round pick by Miami in 2014.

Reynolds saw most of his time on special teams and can return later in the season if the Falcons believe he’s healthy enough to play. Tripp will likely play the same role for the Falcons while Reynolds is out.

The Falcons also added a former Dolphins draft pick to their practice squad. Guard Jamil Douglas, a 2015 fourth-round pick, played 17 games with Miami in 2015 and 2016.