Falcons sign Jamar Taylor, put two on IR

The Falcons added veteran cornerback Jamar Taylor Tuesday, to help cover the injuries that hit them in Sunday’s win over the Panthers.

The team announced that cornerback Desmond Trufant (broken arm) and wide receiver Calvin Ridley (abdominal) were placed on injured reserve.

The Falcons also promoted linebacker Ahmad Thomas from their practice squad.

Taylor played nine games with the Seahawks this year, and offers some experience for their secondary for the final three weeks. He has also spent time with the Dolphins, Browns, Cardinals, and Broncos.