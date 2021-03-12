The Falcons re-signed four of their exclusive rights free agents on Thursday and added a fifth to the list on Friday.

The team announced that tight end Jaeden Graham has signed a deal for the 2021 season.

Graham signed with the Falcons after going undrafted out of Yale in 2018. He spent that year on the practice squad, but has appeared in all 32 games the last two seasons.

He’s played 322 offensive snaps and 526 special teams snaps in those 32 games. He’s recorded 12 catches for 174 yards and a touchdown while making nine tackles in his special teams role.

Graham’s signing means the Falcons have held onto all of their exclusive rights free agents on the roster.

Falcons re-sign Jaeden Graham originally appeared on Pro Football Talk