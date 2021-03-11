The Falcons have moved to retain one of their own.

Per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Atlanta has signed defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner to a one-year contract extension. Tuioti-Mariner was an exclusive rights free agent.

Tuioti-Mariner appeared in all 16 games for Atlanta last year, playing 35 percent of the club’s defensive snaps and 48 percent of special teams snaps. He recorded 31 total tackles, a sack, five quarterback hits, and three fumble recoveries in 2020.

Tuioti-Mariner originally signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and was on the team’s practice squad that year. He appeared in eight games with one start in 2019.

Falcons sign Jacob Tuioti-Mariner to one-year extension originally appeared on Pro Football Talk