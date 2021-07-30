A new receiver is joining the Falcons at training camp.

The Falcons announced that they signed J'Mon Moore to their 90-man roster. There was no corresponding move to create space for Moore in Atlanta.

Moore was a 2018 fourth-round pick by the Packers and he caught two passes for 15 yards in 12 games during his rookie season. He also returned four kickoffs for 102 yards.

The Packers waived Moore out of camp in 2019 and he eventually signed to the Browns’ practice squad. He spent last season on Houston’s practice squad.

With Moore in the fold, the Falcons now have 12 wide receivers on the roster.

Falcons sign J’Mon Moore originally appeared on Pro Football Talk