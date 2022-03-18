The Falcons won’t we welcoming Deshaun Watson to Atlanta, but they will be holding onto cornerback Isaiah Oliver.

The team announced that they have re-signed Oliver to a one-year contract on Friday. No other terms were announced.

Oliver was a 2018 second-round pick and he started 28 games over the 2019 and 2020 seasons. He remained a starter last year, but a knee injury in Week Four knocked him out for the rest of the season.

Oliver has 166 tackles, an interception, three forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery over his entire run with the Falcons.

The Falcons also signed Casey Hayward this week and have A.J. Terrell at the top of the cornerback depth chart as well.

Falcons re-sign Isaiah Oliver originally appeared on Pro Football Talk