Falcons sign Godwin Igwebuike to active roster

Running back Godwin Igwebuike will be on the Falcons' 53-man roster for Sunday's opener against the Panthers.

The Falcons signed Igwebuike off of their practice squad on Saturday. The move comes a day after the Falcons listed running back Cordarrelle Patterson as questionable to play because of a thigh injury.

Igwebuike has appeared in 28 games for the Seahawks, Lions, 49ers, and Buccaneers. He had 31 carries for 135 yards and a touchdown for the Falcons in the preseason.

The Falcons waived defensive end Joe Gaziano to make room for Igwebuike. They also elevated defensive back Natrone Brooks and tight end Parker Hesse from the practice squad.