Falcons sign fullback Keith Smith

The Falcons have added a fullback.

According to D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Falcons have added former Raider Keith Smith with a one-year deal.

The Falcons apparently had some interest in Smith before he signed with the Raiders last offseason. He spent his first four years with the Cowboys.

The Falcons kept fullback Ricky Ortiz on their initial 53-man roster, but he suffered an ankle injury during the preseason. No corresponding moves have been announced.