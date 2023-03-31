Falcons sign free-agent OL Josh Miles to one-year deal

The Atlanta Falcons have added another free agent, signing offensive tackle Josh Miles to a one-year deal on Friday. Miles, 27, has served as a backup since being drafted in the seventh round by the Arizona Cardinals in 2019.

While he’s yet to record an NFL start, Miles has appeared in 17 games over his three seasons in the league. The Falcons have yet to re-sign left guard Elijah Wilkinson, but they signed offensive lineman Germain Ifedi last week.

Adding to the OL! — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) March 31, 2023

Atlanta brought back right tackle Kaleb McGary on a three-year deal, and gave right guard Chris Lindstrom a five-year extension. Miles will likely continue to serve as a backup for the Falcons, but the team has yet to declare who the starting left guard will be.

The Falcons signed defensive end Calais Campbell and wide receiver Scotty Miller last week. Both players should start for the team in 2023. Use our free agency tracker to recap each signing and make sure to check out our updated starting lineup projection.

