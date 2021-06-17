Round 1 leaderboard:

Falcons sign fourth-round draft choices Drew Dalman, Darren Hall

Charean Williams
·1 min read
The Falcons signed fourth-round draft choices Darren Hall and Drew Dalman on Thursday, leaving only two of their nine picks unsigned.

Only first-rounder Kyle Pitts and second-rounder Richie Grant remain unsigned.

The Falcons made Hall the 108th overall choice. The cornerback appeared in 37 career games at San Diego State and started his last 23. He totaled 134 tackles, 31 pass breakups, six interceptions, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Atlanta selected Dalman with the 114th overall choice. The offensive lineman saw action in 25 career games in four seasons at Stanford, starting 20 at center and two at right guard. A team captain, Dalman earned first-team All-Pac-12 honors as a senior in 2020 after not allowing a single pressure and fortifying a Cardinal offensive line that did not allow a sack all season.

Falcons sign fourth-round draft choices Drew Dalman, Darren Hall originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

