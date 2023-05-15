Falcons sign four players, release seven others
The Atlanta Falcons concluded their rookie minicamp over the weekend, but they’re not done making moves. On Monday, the team announced a handful of transactions, signing four players and releasing seven others from the roster.
Two of the signings — wide receiver Slade Bolden and linebacker Andre Smith — were initially reported on Sunday. Along with Bolden and Smith, the Falcons signed defensive backs Natrone Brooks and Clifford Chattman.
Falcons release seven players
The following players were released by the Falcons on Monday afternoon:
LB David Anenih
RB BJ Baylor
DB Matt Hankins
WR Ra’Shaun Henry
DB Dylan Mabin
FB John Raine
WR Slade Bolden
(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
The former Alabama wideout signed with the Baltimore Ravens after going undrafted in 2022. Bolden later suffered a sports hernia and was released in October without playing in a single game. The Falcons will likely use Bolden on special teams as he’s an experienced kick/punt returner from his time in Alabama. — Falcons Wire
LB Andre Smith
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
After playing two years in Carolina, Smith went to Buffalo for two seasons (2020-2021) before playing for the Titans in 2022. Primarily a special-teams contributor, Smith should provide depth at the inside linebacker spot in Atlanta this season. — Falcons Wire
DB Clifford Chattman
John Gutierrez-USA TODAY Sports
Chattman played cornerback at UTSA before going undrafted in 2023. Here’s what Pro Football Network wrote about Chattman before the draft:
Tall, instinctive DB who began his career at Texas A&M. Keeps the action in front of him, immediately diagnoses plays, and fires upfield defending the run. Plays tough, physical football, plays while injured, and displays a closing burst. Effectively quarterbacks the secondary. — Ben Rolfe, Pro Football Network
DB Natrone Brooks
(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Brooks is an undrafted free agent out of Southern Mississippi. Here’s what Pro Football Network wrote about him prior to the draft:
A genuine speedster, Brooks frequently jumps the route to make a play on the ball. Brooks’ ball skills are such that, despite his eight PBUs last year, teams routinely threw away from him. Brooks’ stock is helped by special-teams experience on punt return. — Oliver Hodgkinson, Pro Football Network
Falcons updated roster
Looking at the #Falcons updated roster following the team's recent signings https://t.co/bXUGI1jAhA
— The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) May 14, 2023