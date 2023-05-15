Falcons sign four players, release seven others

Matt Urben
The Atlanta Falcons concluded their rookie minicamp over the weekend, but they’re not done making moves. On Monday, the team announced a handful of transactions, signing four players and releasing seven others from the roster.

Two of the signings — wide receiver Slade Bolden and linebacker Andre Smith — were initially reported on Sunday. Along with Bolden and Smith, the Falcons signed defensive backs Natrone Brooks and Clifford Chattman.

The following players were released by the Falcons on Monday afternoon:

WR Slade Bolden

The former Alabama wideout signed with the Baltimore Ravens after going undrafted in 2022. Bolden later suffered a sports hernia and was released in October without playing in a single game. The Falcons will likely use Bolden on special teams as he’s an experienced kick/punt returner from his time in Alabama. — Falcons Wire

LB Andre Smith

After playing two years in Carolina, Smith went to Buffalo for two seasons (2020-2021) before playing for the Titans in 2022. Primarily a special-teams contributor, Smith should provide depth at the inside linebacker spot in Atlanta this season. — Falcons Wire

DB Clifford Chattman

Chattman played cornerback at UTSA before going undrafted in 2023. Here’s what Pro Football Network wrote about Chattman before the draft:

Tall, instinctive DB who began his career at Texas A&M. Keeps the action in front of him, immediately diagnoses plays, and fires upfield defending the run. Plays tough, physical football, plays while injured, and displays a closing burst. Effectively quarterbacks the secondary. — Ben Rolfe, Pro Football Network

DB Natrone Brooks

Brooks is an undrafted free agent out of Southern Mississippi. Here’s what Pro Football Network wrote about him prior to the draft:

A genuine speedster, Brooks frequently jumps the route to make a play on the ball. Brooks’ ball skills are such that, despite his eight PBUs last year, teams routinely threw away from him. Brooks’ stock is helped by special-teams experience on punt return.Oliver Hodgkinson, Pro Football Network

