Falcons sign four players, release seven others

The Atlanta Falcons concluded their rookie minicamp over the weekend, but they’re not done making moves. On Monday, the team announced a handful of transactions, signing four players and releasing seven others from the roster.

Two of the signings — wide receiver Slade Bolden and linebacker Andre Smith — were initially reported on Sunday. Along with Bolden and Smith, the Falcons signed defensive backs Natrone Brooks and Clifford Chattman.

Falcons release seven players

The following players were released by the Falcons on Monday afternoon:

LB David Anenih

RB BJ Baylor

CB Javelin Guidry

DB Matt Hankins

WR Ra’Shaun Henry

DB Dylan Mabin

FB John Raine

WR Slade Bolden

LB Andre Smith

DB Clifford Chattman

DB Natrone Brooks

Falcons updated roster

