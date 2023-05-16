Falcons sign four players, release offensive lineman

The Atlanta Falcons are continuing to make moves to their roster following last weekend’s rookie minicamp. On Tuesday, the team signed four players and released another.

Atlanta added quarterback Austin Aune, defensive back Lukas Denis, defensive lineman LaCale London and offensive lineman Barry Wesley, while releasing veteran offensive lineman Germain Ifedi.

Ifedi just signed a one-year deal back in March, so his release is somewhat of a surprise, although he wasn’t likely to see the field this season as a reserve offensive tackle.

Aune, 29, played college football at North Texas, but he previously pursued a career in the MLB. He was a former second-round pick by the New York Yankees and spent six years playing minor league baseball.

As for his time at North Texas, Aune was one of the best quarterbacks in school history.

The Falcons also signed four players on Monday, while releasing seven others. Expect several more transactions over the next few weeks as the team tinkers with its roster going into training camp.

