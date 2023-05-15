Falcons sign four, cut seven

The Falcons shuffled their roster after their rookie minicamp over the weekend.

They signed wide receiver Slade Bolden, defensive back Natrone Brooks, defensive back Clifford Chattman and linebacker Andre Smith, the team announced. In corresponding moves, the Falcons released outside linebacker David Anenih, cornerback Javelin Guidry, cornerback Matt Hankins, receiver Ra’Shaun Henry, defensive back Dylan Mabin and tight end John Raine and waived/injured running back B.J. Baylor.

Bolden originally signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent a year ago after catching 68 passes for 712 yards and four touchdowns in his college career at Alabama. He went on injured reserve on Aug. 24 with a hernia injury after missing the first two preseason games, and the Ravens waived him from injured reserve on Oct. 18.

Brooks played two seasons at Copiah-Lincoln Community College (Wesson, Mississippi) before transferring to Southern Mississippi. He appeared in 32 games in three seasons with the Golden Eagles

Chattman played two seasons at Texas A&M before transferring to the University of Texas at San Antonio in 2021. He set the UTSA single-season record in passes defended (18) and interceptions (five) while notching 72 total tackles last season.

Smith entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick of the Panthers in 2018. He has played five seasons on defense and special teams with the Panthers (2018-19), Bills (2020-21) and Titans (2022).

Smith has totaled nine total tackles, one forced fumble and one tackle for loss on defense while adding 24 tackles and one fumble recovery on special teams.

