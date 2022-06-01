Falcons to sign former Titans WR Cameron Batson

Matt Urben
·1 min read
In this article:
The Atlanta Falcons have added another former Tennessee Titans player, signing wide receiver Cameron Batson on Wednesday, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The 26-year-old suffered an ACL injury back in October, prematurely ending his 2021 campaign.

Batson gives the team more depth at slot receiver and in the kick/punt return game. The former Titan reunites with Falcons head coach Arthur Smith, continuing a trend of Atlanta poaching players from Tennessee and Chicago.

For his career, Batson has 22 catches for 197 receiving yards and two touchdowns. He has averaged 19.4 yards per kick return since 2018, while adding seven carries for 36 rushing yards.

