Falcons sign former Titans TE MyCole Pruitt

The Atlanta Falcons have added another former Tennessee Titans player, signing tight end MyCole Pruitt and waiving injured DT Bryce Rodgers on Monday afternoon.

Pruitt was originally drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the fifth round of the 2015 draft out of the University of Southern Illinois. After playing for three different teams (Vikings, Bears and Texans) during his first three NFL seasons, Pruitt spent the last four years in Tennessee.

Primarily a blocking tight end, Pruitt has caught 46 of 63 career targets for 488 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. The seven-year NFL veteran should compete for the team’s third TE spot, along with John FitzPatrick and Parker Hesse.

Rodgers, who went down during Saturday’s practice with a knee injury, will wind up on the team’s injured reserve list if he clears waivers. Make sure to check out our updated 90-man roster tracker and latest 53-man roster projection.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire