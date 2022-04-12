Falcons sign former Titans TE Anthony Firkser

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Matt Urben
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Atlanta Falcons
    Atlanta Falcons
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Anthony Firkser
    Anthony Firkser
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Atlanta Falcons added some depth at tight end on Tuesday, signing former Tennessee Titan Anthony Firkser to a one-year deal.

Firkser, 27, played his college ball at Harvard before entering the league in 2017 as an undrafted free agent. In 2018, Firkser caught on in Tennessee where he spent the past four seasons as a reserve tight end.

Playing in 58 career games with the Titans, Firkser racked up 106 catches for 1,107 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Last season, Firkser had 34 catches for 291 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Atlanta drafted Kyle Pitts with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 draft, but lost tight end Hayden Hurst in free agency. Without much depth on the roster, Firkser, who has familiarity with both head coach Arthur Smith and quarterback Marcus Mariota, should slide into the team’s No. 2 tight end spot.

The Falcons also used a top-30 draft visit on UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich on Monday.

Related

Falcons hosting free-agent DT Vincent Taylor, per report

Falcons draft targets: Looking at 20 WR prospects

2022 NFL mock draft: ESPN projects all 9 Falcons picks

Falcons hosting UCLA TE Greg Dulcich on top-30 visit

Projecting Falcons lineups: Rashaan Evans, Damiere Byrd to start?

List

ESPN's new mock projects all nine Falcons draft picks

Recommended Stories