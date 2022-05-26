Falcons sign former Titans RB Jeremy McNichols

The Falcons added more competition to what’s becoming a crowded running back room in Atlanta, signing veteran Jeremy McNichols on Thursday.

McNichols, 26, was drafted in the fifth round of the 2017 draft and bounced around before spending the last two seasons with the Tennessee Titans. He played for Falcons head coach Arthur Smith in 2020, posting a career-high 204 rushing yards that season.

In 2021, McNichols was featured more as a receiver, catching 28 balls for 240 receiving yards and one touchdown.

We have signed RB Jeremy McNichols. — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) May 26, 2022

The Falcons will also be moving second-year defensive back Avery Williams to running back, the team announced on Thursday.

The Falcons are moving CB Avery Williams to running back. First spotted this as a possibility in April during workouts but now appears to be a more formal change as OTAs get underway. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) May 26, 2022

