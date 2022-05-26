Falcons sign former Titans RB Jeremy McNichols

Matt Urben
·1 min read
In this article:
The Falcons added more competition to what’s becoming a crowded running back room in Atlanta, signing veteran Jeremy McNichols on Thursday.

McNichols, 26, was drafted in the fifth round of the 2017 draft and bounced around before spending the last two seasons with the Tennessee Titans. He played for Falcons head coach Arthur Smith in 2020, posting a career-high 204 rushing yards that season.

In 2021, McNichols was featured more as a receiver, catching 28 balls for 240 receiving yards and one touchdown.

The Falcons will also be moving second-year defensive back Avery Williams to running back, the team announced on Thursday.

