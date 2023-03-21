Falcons sign former Lions CB Mike Hughes

It was a one-and-done in Detroit for cornerback Mike Hughes. The veteran has agreed to sign with the Atlanta Falcons as a free agent, per numerous reports.

Hughes spent the 2022 season in Detroit, playing in 16 games. He started six, playing both outside and in the slot. Hughes performed well late in the season in place of Jeff Okudah on the outside, finishing out his one-year contract with the Lions on a high note.

The Lions opted to go in a different direction in free agency, signing free agents Cam Sutton and Emmanuel Moseley at outside corner and C.J. Gardner-Johnson to play the slot role. Detroit also brought back Will Harris.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire