Falcons to sign former first-round pick LB Barkevious Mingo
The Falcons have signed free agent OLB Barkevious Mingo to a one-year deal, according to a report by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Tuesday morning. This comes just twenty minutes after agreeing to terms with running back Mike Davis on a two-year contract.
Both the linebacker and running back positions were extremely thin due to the team’s lack of salary cap space, which has caused Atlanta to take a conservative approach to free agency thus far.
Mingo, a top-10 pick of the Cleveland Browns back in 2013, never made the impact scouts predicted coming out of college, but the former LSU linebacker has lasted eight years in the NFL. Mingo played with the Chicago Bears in 2020, racking up 35 tackles (23 solo), 2.5 sacks, five QB hits and two passes defended.
As the Falcons alter their defense under defensive coordinator Dean Pees, the team is expected to run more 3-4 looks than in years past. Mingo gives Atlanta another EDGE to pair with Dante Fowler Jr., but should mostly be a depth signing.
Stay tuned for the terms of Mingo’s reported contract with the Falcons.
