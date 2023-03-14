Falcons to sign former Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke

A return to Washington isn’t in the cards after all for former Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke.

According to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, Heinicke is expected to sign with the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons are Heinicke’s hometown team, and he is 2-1 against them as an NFL starter, with both wins coming while Heinicke was Washington’s quarterback.

Heinicke signed with Washington in December 2020 as an emergency quarterback during the COVID-19 pandemic. He entered a game in relief of Dwayne Haskins late that season. However, it was the start against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC wild-card round in January that would forever make Heinicke a legend in Washington.

The #Falcons are signing former #Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke, per me and @MikeGarafolo. With plenty of starting experience, Atlanta adds a veteran to their QB room. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2023

Heinicke started the game against the eventual Super Bowl champions, almost leading Washington to an upset, but it wasn’t meant to be. Yet, due to his play, he earned a two-year extension with Washington.

In 2021, Washington signed veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick to start. Fitzpatrick didn’t even make it through the first half of Week 1 before an injury sidelined him for the season, paving the way for Heinicke. Heinicke started the rest of the season, except for a game he missed due to COVID-19, playing well at times but often showing his limitations in extended action.

The same occurred in 2022. Washington traded for Carson Wentz; he was injured in Week 6, leading to Heinicke’s insertion into the lineup. Heinicke came in and immediately helped lead the Commanders toward a playoff spot, but he and the offense faltered down the stretch. Head coach Ron Rivera benched Heinicke in the Week 16 loss to San Francisco, returning to Wentz for Week 17, which proved to be a disaster.

The Commanders wanted to keep Heinicke but had a number in mind.

Heinicke is a popular figure to many Washington fans and a divisive one for others. But he will be remembered positively in Washington for the most part. Heinicke was beloved by his teammates.

