Falcons sign former Bucs WR Scotty Miller to one-year deal

The Atlanta Falcons are signing former Buccaneers wide receiver Scotty Miller, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Miller, 25, was drafted in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL draft out of Bowling Green.

In 2022, Miller had 23 catches for 185 receiving yards in a diminished role for Tampa Bay. His best season came in 2020, when he recorded 33 catches for 501 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Bucs free-agent WR Scotty Miller is staying in the NFC South, reaching agreement on a one-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 28, 2023

Miller should immediately step in as Atlanta’s slot receiver, with Drake London and Mack Hollins lined up on the outside. For his career, Miller has 74 catches for 924 receiving yards and four touchdowns over 50 games (eight starts).

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire