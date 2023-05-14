Falcons to sign former Alabama WR Slade Bolden

The Atlanta Falcons signed linebacker Andre Smith on Sunday afternoon, and now it sounds like the team is adding another free agent to the mix. According to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Falcons are signing wide receiver Slade Bolden.

The former Alabama wideout signed with the Baltimore Ravens after going undrafted in 2022. Bolden later suffered a sports hernia and was released in October without playing in a single game.

The Falcons will likely use Bolden on special teams as he’s an experienced kick/punt returner from his time in Alabama. Atlanta signed former Seahawks wide receiver Penny Hart last week, and the team has since signed four members of its 2023 NFL draft class.

Check out the team’s updated roster going into 2023.

