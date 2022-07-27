Breaking News:

Biden administration offers Russia a deal to bring home Brittney Griner

Falcons sign former 49ers DT Darrion Daniels

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Matt Urben
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Atlanta Falcons
    Atlanta Falcons
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Darrion Daniels
    Darrion Daniels
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Eddie Goldman
    Eddie Goldman
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Atlanta Falcons have round their replacement for Eddie Goldman, signing defensive tackle Darrion Daniels on Wednesday afternoon. Daniels, 24, went undrafted out of Nebraska in 2020 before catching on with the San Francisco 49ers, where he played in four games that season.

This move gives the Falcons more nose tackle depth following Goldman’s sudden retirement last week. Daniels should compete with Anthony Rush for reps at defensive tackle.

Atlanta held its first training camp practice on Wednesday. Check out the best highlights and pictures from Day 1.

Related

Falcons training camp: Highlights from Day 1

Top photos from Day 1 of Falcons training camp

Twitter reacts to Ex-Falcons WR Julio Jones signing in Tampa Bay

Falcons 53-man roster projection: Training camp edition

Falcons predicted to win just two games this season

Recommended Stories