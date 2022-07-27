Falcons sign former 49ers DT Darrion Daniels
The Atlanta Falcons have round their replacement for Eddie Goldman, signing defensive tackle Darrion Daniels on Wednesday afternoon. Daniels, 24, went undrafted out of Nebraska in 2020 before catching on with the San Francisco 49ers, where he played in four games that season.
OFFICIAL: We have signed Darrion Daniels
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) July 27, 2022
This move gives the Falcons more nose tackle depth following Goldman’s sudden retirement last week. Daniels should compete with Anthony Rush for reps at defensive tackle.
Atlanta held its first training camp practice on Wednesday. Check out the best highlights and pictures from Day 1.
