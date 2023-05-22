Falcons sign former 2nd-round pick J.J. Arcega-Whiteside

On Monday, the Atlanta Falcons signed wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and placed Jared Bernhardt on the reserve/retired list. After impressing the coaching staff during rookie minicamp, the 26-year-old wideout has earned a roster spot just as Atlanta is set to begin organized team activities.

Arcega-Whiteside was drafted in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft by the Philadelphia Eagles. During his three seasons in Philly (2019-2021), Arcega-Whiteside recorded 16 catches for 290 yards and one touchdown.

His best season came as a rookie, catching 10 balls for 169 receiving yards and a score. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound wideout will have to stand out in order to make the team’s 53-man roster in a few months.

Bernhardt made the roster last season after an impressive training camp performance, but he appeared in just two games. It’s unclear why he appears to be retiring.

Related

Watch: Falcons QB Desmond Ridder joins 'Good Morning Football' Tyler Allgeier compliments Falcons rookie Bijan Robinson Atlanta Falcons 53-man roster prediction: Version 2.0 39 QBs ranked ahead of Desmond Ridder by Chris Simms

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire