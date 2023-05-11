Falcons sign first-round pick Bijan Robinson

The Atlanta Falcons have signed first-round pick Bijan Robinson to a four-year, $21.96 million contract that is fully guaranteed, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported on Thursday evening.

The contract also includes a fifth-year option that the team can exercise since Robinson is a first-round pick. Atlanta selected the Longhorns standout with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

The star running back dominated during his college career at Texas. In 2022, he rushed for 1,575 yards and 18 touchdowns, with 314 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 19 catches.

Robinson joins a Falcons backfield that already includes 1,000-yard rusher Tyler Allgeier and veteran back Cordarrelle Patterson. Atlanta was a top-five rushing team in 2022, and that’s likely to be true again in 2023 after adding Robinson to the mix.

