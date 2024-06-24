Falcons sign first-round pick Michael Penix Jr. to rookie deal

The Atlanta Falcons have officially signed first-round pick Michael Penix Jr. to his rookie contract, the team announced on Monday afternoon. The former Washington quarterback was the last unsigned member of Atlanta’s 2024 draft class.

The team selected Penix as the No. 8 overall pick in one of the biggest surprises from Day 1 of the draft. Penix signed a four-year contract worth $22.88 million and will likely serve as the No. 2 quarterback behind Kirk Cousins this season.

Falcons first-round pick Michael Penix Jr. officially signed his standard rookie four-year contract worth $22.88 million. pic.twitter.com/0qKXBDniEv — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 24, 2024

Penix, 24, led the Huskies to the National Championship game in 2023, passing for 4,906 yards, 36 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. The Falcons selected Penix hoping to create a succession plan for the quarterback position.

While Cousins is expected to be the guy for the foreseeable future, Penix has a bright future whenever he gets his opportunity.

