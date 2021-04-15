Falcons sign ex-Patriots Duron Harmon, Cordarrelle Patterson in free agency

Darren Hartwell
·1 min read
Falcons add to list of ex-Patriots with free-agent signings originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

New England Patriots fans will recognize the two newest members of the Atlanta Falcons.

The Falcons signed safety Duron Harmon and wide receiver/kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson to one-year contracts in free agency Thursday, the team announced.

Patterson's deal is worth $3 million, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, while terms of Harmon's contract have yet to be reported.

Patriots Talk Podcast: The intellectual dishonesty of the anti-Edelman argument | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

Harmon spent his first seven NFL seasons with the Patriots, winning three Super Bowls in New England as a dependable, versatile safety. The Rutgers product started all 16 games at safety for the Lions last season after the Patriots traded him to Detroit in March 2020.

Patterson was Harmon's teammate during his lone season in New England in 2018, helping the Patriots win Super Bowl LIII as a kick returner, wide receiver and fill-in running back.

Harmon and Patterson aren't the only Patriots alumni on Atlanta's roster. Linebacker Brandon Copeland signed with the Falcons in March after spending 2020 in New England, while linebacker Barkevious Mingo and kicker Younghoe Koo both had brief Patriots tenures. 

Harmon and Mingo both were on the Patriots team that came back from 28-3 to stun the Falcons in Super Bowl LI, so we're sure they'll have some catching up to do.

