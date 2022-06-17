Falcons sign ex-Giants OL Jonotthan Harrison

The Atlanta Falcons on Thursday announced a series of transactions which included the addition of former New York Giants offensive lineman Jonotthan Harrison.

The 30-year-old Harrison originally signed with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted rookie out of Florida in 2014. He later spent time with the New York Jets (2017-2019) and Buffalo Bills (2020) before signing with the Giants in 2021.

The Giants released Harrison as a part of final cuts last year but re-signed him to their practice squad roughly a month later. In early October, he suffered an Achilles injury and was placed on season-ending inured reserve.

Harrison has appeared in 84 career games with 42 starts. However, he never appeared in a regular season game for the Giants.

