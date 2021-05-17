Falcons sign Eli Ankou and Olive Sagapolu

The Falcons are adding some depth to their defensive line, signing Eli Ankou and Olive Sagapolu on Monday.

Both Ankou and Sagapolu participated in the club’s rookie minicamp on a tryout basis over the weekend.

Ankou has played 27 games with two starts since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He appeared in seven games for the Cowboys last season, recording five tackles in his 186 defensive snaps. Ankou also played nine games for Cleveland in 2019, making a pair of starts.

Sagapolu has spent time with the Packers and Lions since beginning his NFL career as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin. He has not yet appeared in a regular-season game.

As a corresponding move, the Falcons cut defensive lineman Eli Howard, who had just signed with the team following the 2021 draft.

