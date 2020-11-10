The Falcons opened up a roster spot on Monday when they waived defensive end Takk McKinley and they filled it on Tuesday.

The team announced that they have signed linebacker Edmond Robinson off of their practice squad.

Robinson signed with the Falcons in March and he’s appeared in six games for the team while moving on and off the active roster. He has played 31 defensive snaps and 70 special teams snaps while recording seven tackles and a quarterback hit.

Robinson came into the league as a Vikings seventh-round pick in 2015 and also spent time with the Jets and Cardinals. He played in both the AAF and XFL before returning to the NFL with Atlanta.

Falcons sign Edmond Robinson off of practice squad originally appeared on Pro Football Talk