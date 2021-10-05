The Falcons announced a handful of roster moves on Tuesday afternoon.

The team has signed punter Dustin Colquitt and defensive lineman Mike Pennel off of the practice squad. They will take the roster spots of cornerback Isaiah Oliver and punter Cam Nizialek as they’ve been placed on injured reserve.

Colquitt puinted for Pittsburgh and Jacksonville last season after ending a 15-year run with the Chiefs. He signed to the Falcons’ practice squad last month and is needed after Nizialek injured his hamstring against Washington in Week Four. Kicker Younghoe Koo filled in as the team’s punter the rest of the way.

Pennel was in camp with the Bears this summer and signed to the Falcons’ practice squad after being released of Chicago’s injured reserve list. He had 29 tackles in 14 games with the Chiefs last season.

Oliver started three of the first four games this season. He had 11 tackles, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

Falcons sign Dustin Colquitt, Mike Pennel off practice squad; put Isaiah Oliver, Cam Nizialek on IR originally appeared on Pro Football Talk