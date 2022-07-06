Breaking News:

Browns trade former No. 1 pick Baker Mayfield to Panthers

Falcons sign DT Eddie Goldman to one-year deal, per report

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Matt Urben
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Eddie Goldman
    Eddie Goldman
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Atlanta Falcons have bolstered their defensive front, signing veteran nose tackle Eddie Goldman to a one-year deal on Wednesday, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported.

Goldman, 28, has spent his entire career with the Chicago Bears after being selected in the second round back in 2015. In 2021, he started 14 games, racking up 22 tackles (14 solo) and 0.5 sacks.

The Falcons released veteran Tyeler Davison, which means Goldman should be in the mix for the starting nose tackle job along with Anthony Rush and Vincent Taylor.

Former Bears GM Ryan Pace was hired to be Atlanta’s senior personnel executive over the offseason, and we’ve seen a handful of former Chicago players signed by the Falcons since.

Related

Falcons starting lineup: PFF grades for each player

Which free-agent signing was the best in Atlanta Falcons history?

Falcons roster tracker: All 90 players entering training camp

One rookie from each NFL team who will surprise in 2022

Recommended Stories