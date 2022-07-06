Falcons sign DT Eddie Goldman to one-year deal, per report

Breaking: Eddie Goldman to the #Falcons on a one-year deal, per source. Nice defensive pickup for Atlanta. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) July 6, 2022

The Atlanta Falcons have bolstered their defensive front, signing veteran nose tackle Eddie Goldman to a one-year deal on Wednesday, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported.

Goldman, 28, has spent his entire career with the Chicago Bears after being selected in the second round back in 2015. In 2021, he started 14 games, racking up 22 tackles (14 solo) and 0.5 sacks.

The Falcons released veteran Tyeler Davison, which means Goldman should be in the mix for the starting nose tackle job along with Anthony Rush and Vincent Taylor.

Former Bears GM Ryan Pace was hired to be Atlanta’s senior personnel executive over the offseason, and we’ve seen a handful of former Chicago players signed by the Falcons since.

