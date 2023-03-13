Falcons sign DT David Onyemata to 3-year deal, per report

The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to a contract in principle with former Saints defensive lineman David Onyemata, according to a report from NFL Network’s Mike Garofolo.

Full numbers on DT David Onyemata to the #Falcons: Three years, $35 million with $24.5 million fully guaranteed over the first two years of the deal. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 13, 2023

According to Garafolo, Onyemata has signed a three-year deal with the Falcons worth $35 million. While the team cannot sign anyone officially until the start of the new league year on Wednesday, March 15, negotiating is allowed during the NFL’s legal tampering period of free agency.

Onyemata, 30, was a fourth-round pick by the Saints back in 2016. He adds some beef up front as Falcons defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen looks to implement the system he ran in New Orleans.

