The Falcons have taken care of an important piece of business, signing first-round pick Drake London to his rookie contract on Thursday, the team announced.

London, the eighth overall selection of this year’s draft, received a fully guaranteed deal, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Falcons will have to make a decision on exercising his fifth-year option for 2026 in the spring of 2025.

In his three seasons at USC, London caught 160 passes for 2,153 yards with 15 touchdowns. He was the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year in 2021.

The Falcons also announced that they’ve signed running back Tyler Allgeier, guard Justin Shaffer, and tight end John FitzPatrick to their rookie contracts. Allgeier was a fifth-round pick while Shaffer and FitzPatrick were both sixth-round picks.

Atlanta will hold its rookie minicamp this weekend.

Falcons sign Drake London to rookie contract originally appeared on Pro Football Talk