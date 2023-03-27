Falcons sign DL Joe Gaziano to one-year deal

Matt Urben
The Atlanta Falcons have signed free-agent defensive lineman Joe Gaziano to a one-year deal, the team announced on Monday afternoon. Gaziano, 26, played three seasons for the Los Angeles Chargers after going undrafted out of Northwestern.

In 2021, Gaziano appeared in 14 games with one start. Last season, he played in just five games as a reserve for Los Angeles. For his career, Gaziano has 14 solo tackles, four QB hits and one sack.

The Falcons also reportedly hosted Northwestern defensive lineman Adetomiwa Adebawore on a top-30 draft visit. Both Gaziano and Adebawore are versatile enough to play multiple spots inside, but the team would likely use them at defensive end in Ryan Nielsen’s scheme.

