Falcons sign DL Eli Ankou off Bills' practice squad, place WR Josh Ali on injured reserve

The Falcons signed defensive lineman Eli Ankou to the 53-player roster Wednesday, the team announced.

Ankou has spent the season on the Bills' practice squad but has not played.

He originally signed with the Texans following the 2017 draft. Ankou has totaled 43 tackles, four quarterback hits, three tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks in 33 games over five seasons for Jacksonville, Cleveland, Dallas and Buffalo. Ankou also spent time with the Falcons during offseason and training camp in 2021.

In a corresponding move, the Falcons have placed wide receiver Josh Ali on injured reserve.

Ali was listed on the team's practice report with an ankle injury in the lead up to the Falcons' game against the Jaguars last week. He did not make the trip to London.

Ali went undrafted in 2022, getting a tryout in Atlanta's rookie minicamp. He eventually signed with the Falcons at the end of training camp.

Ali joined the practice squad last season before being elevated to the active roster at the end of last season. He saw action in the final two games but did not register a catch.

He signed a futures contract with the Falcons in January and made the initial 53-man roster in August 2023. He was a healthy scratch in Weeks 1 and 2 this season.